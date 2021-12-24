The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has been honoured by the leadership of the Technical Universities Association of Ghana (TUTAG) for his immense contributions to improving the standard of technical education and the welfare of members of TUTAG in the country.

The Education Minister was presented with a citation, a plaque and a smock by the President of TUTAG, Dr Michael Akurugu Brigandi.

The President of TUTAG said the Minister started fulfilling promises as soon as he was sworn into office.

According to him, the numerous issues that have been resolved by the Minister include accreditation issues, research allowance arrears, scheme of service, and improvement in the condition of service.

“To show appreciation to him for fulfilling his promise to the group, we are so happy that we feel the whole world should know about it,” he said.

Dr Bringandi, during his presentation, acknowledged the Minister for his efforts to resolve the issues and needs of TUTAG during their attempt to embark on a strike this year.

Dr Adutwum also thanked the TUTAG leadership for honouring him and promised to continue the hard work to improve the education system at all levels in the country.

“I was appointed to promote the development of education so there is no way I would do anything contrary to the purpose of my appointment,” he asserted.