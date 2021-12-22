Six persons have reportedly been injured after a train crashed at Nkotompo level crossing near Sekondi in the Western Region.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday after a tipper truck collided with the manganese haulage train.

This was when the tipper truck driver drove through the railroad crossing after ignoring warnings of the approaching train.

The injured are said to include the truck driver, the train conductor, and a passenger.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

The incident follows a train head-on collision at Wassa Manso on Friday night which claimed four lives and left 11 others injured.

Reports indicate it occurred when two haulage trucks collided following a suspected faulty braking system.

ALSO READ:

The two trains were moving in opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.

However, Railway Minister, John Peter Amewu, who says he suspects the accident was due to negligence, has announced plans to probe it.