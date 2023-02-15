Presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, is not happy about how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is handling information about the Turkey earthquake.

According to him, its failure to give day-to-day information on conditions of Ghanaians, especially about footballer, Christian Atsu who is still missing is unfortunate.

The Ghana winger, who plies his trade with Hatayaspor, has gone missing after the earthquake rubble in Turkey, and he is yet to be found by the rescue team.

Many, especially his family are sitting on tenterhooks hoping Christian Atsu will be found alive.

Kojo Bonsu

But Mr Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said people will be glad if Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey provides daily update about the situation on the ground.

“I’m very disappointed in the Foreign Minister and the Ambassador to Turkey. They have failed to give us daily update,” he fumed.

Mr Bonsu charged them to be up and doing and provide the needed information to Christian Atsu’s family and Ghanaians.

He, however, called on Ghanaians not to lose hope but continue to pray for Christian Atsu to be alive.

“Although he has not yet been found, we have no recourse than to keep our hopes alive, knowing nothing is ever over until it is over. Let’s keep the faith and hold our peace,” Mr Bonsu added.