A Governance Accountability Group, Movement For Justice Ghana, has petitioned the Registrar of Companies and the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over alleged unregistered company and claims of unpaid taxes.

In details sighted by The Pokuase Mail, the Group, among others, is requesting the Ghana Revenue Authority to provide information on the tax returns made by Mr Ablakwa on Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd, a company owned exclusively by Mr Ablakwa which the Group alleges is neither registered with the GRA nor paid any taxes since its incorporation in 2021.

The Group also wants the Authority to investigate Mr Ablakwa over the source of some GHc500,000 he allegedly paid in cash as consideration for his shares in the Company (Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Limited) when he incorporated the Company, as well as any taxes that he paid on the transaction.

The Group has also raised a query concerning another company in which Mr Ablakwa is interested: Savvi Solutions. According to the letters filed, the Company, allegedly owned by Mr Ablakwa and his wife, Nuhela Seidu, have allegedly defaulted in paying taxes.

All attempts by The Pokuase Mail to contact Mr Ablakwa for his reaction on the matter proved futile. However, a close source to the Member of Parliament has confirmed the MP was made aware of the Group’s intent sometime last week. According to the source, while Mr Ablakwa agrees in principle with the ethos of the Group, he believes the current probe is a retaliatory intrusion into his private life.

Below are the statements;