An accident involving a truck and a saloon car at the Jayee University stretch of the Accra-Kasoa road has caused heavy traffic on the stretch.
Information is scanty regarding casualties or how many people are involved.
Officers of the Police and National Fire Service have moved in to maintain order and help the victims.
ALSO READ:
- Two notorious poachers arrested in Mole National Park
- Ghana’s Most Beautiful queen ties the knot in colourful ceremony
According to sources, the driver of the truck experienced a break failure, therefore, colliding with the saloon car.
Drive safe guys pic.twitter.com/snsBZZOq0x— 𝕁𝕠𝕖 𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕤➐ (@JoeUnchained) April 14, 2022