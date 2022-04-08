Winner of 2014 edition of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.

Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, popularly known as Royal Baci, said ‘I do’ for the very first time at her private event which took place at Tantra Hills.

Videos splashed on social media captured the moment she walked down the aisle, as her father marches her into the arms of her groom.

The Upper West Regional representative looked stunning in her simple white gown complemented with a fascinator.

Other videos captured the plush fairy tale wedding reception under the hashtag #TheBashXXII.

Musician Akwaboah was present to serenade the couple who were beside themselves with joy as they dance along.

Baci is now Mrs Ansah after saying her nuptial vows to one Yaw Ansah.