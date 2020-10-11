A 19-year-old tricycle (Aboboyaa) rider has met his untimely death after he crashed into a Toyota pickup on the Wiawso-Nsawora road.

Stephen Opoku lost his life at the spot but his riding mate is still on admission at Sefwi Wiawso government hospital.

The accident involved the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Chairman, his vice and the Women’s Organiser.

They were travelling in the Toyota pickup which is reported to be an Akontombra campaign vehicle.

The accident was confirmed to Adom News by the Western North Regional MTTD Commander, ASP Juliana Forson.

She noted that said the survivors have been discharged after receiving treatment at the Wiawso Government Hospital.