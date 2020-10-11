President Akufo-Addo has recounted how December 8, 2012, became the saddest day of his political life.

This, according to him, was not just because he lost the presidential election at the time but also the disappointment from the Upper West Region.

Akufo-Addo said the New Patriotic Party “had not had one seat in the Upper West”.

This, the President said he was determined “that we reverse that situation and God willing on the 8th of December 2016, we had a different result.

Addressing members of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs on his two-day tour in the region, he also listed some founding members of the NPP movement who were from the region.

He added, “some of them had to suffer exile and detention” among others due to their belief “which they kept right until their last days on earth”.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was content that the people associated with the party’s 2016 promises, following the failure from the previous government.

“In 2016, I came to battle full of promises on the things I intended to do and I believe that it was for the people accepting those promises and also being affected by the poor governance of the then Mahama administration.

It is the combination of these two phenomenon that caught the people of Ghana to vote for me,” he added.

He urged the people to retain him come December 7, saying that he has proven to be a man of integrity.

However, he also said that “this year, the situation is different, I have had almost four years in the suburb, and therefore I cannot go just on promises for the future, but also to put in place my record and president of Ghana over these yelling four years”.

Touching on his performance in the Region, he said “there are 2163 projects being executed in the region, out of which 1299 have been completed.”

The remaining 864, he said are ongoing.

“Out of the 1299 has been completed, 112 in the educational sector, 48 in the health sector, 31 in the road sector, and 256 in the water and sanitation sector,” he added.