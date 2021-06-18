More tributes have been coming in for Zambian founding president Kenneth Kaunda, who died on Thursday at 97.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi described the late former president as an “iconic statesman of the highest credentials” for his “selfless dedication to the interests of his own country as well as the well-being of neighbours and humankind at large”.

He said Kaunda was Botswana’s “best friend during the worst of time” for his role in the the country’s struggle for independence.

President Masisi has announced seven days of mourning for the late Zambian leader:

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was mourning “a beloved and rightfully revered father of African independence and unity – President Kenneth ‘KK’ Kaunda”.

This evening we bow our heads in grief at the passing of a beloved and rightfully revered father of African independence and unity – President Kenneth “KK” Kaunda. We are united in our sadness with the Kaunda family and the government and people of the Republic of Zambia.#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/kyyPQbgfVq — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 17, 2021

The country’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), hailed Kaunda as a giant of South Africa and the continent’s liberation struggle.

“Dr Kaunda holds a special place in the hearts of our movement, our country and the South African people. He opened up Zambia and made it the home and headquarters of the ANC for over 30 years,” the party said in a statement.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Africa had “lost a liberation fighter, patriot and true Pan-Africanist”.

I'm deeply saddened by the passing on of the First President of Zambia, H.E Kenneth Kaunda. Africa has lost a liberation fighter, patriot and true Pan-Africanist. My condolences to President @EdgarCLungu , the berieved family and all Zambians. May his soul rest in peace! Amen. — Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) June 17, 2021

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo remembered him as one of the last icons of independence struggle who made sacrifices in different ways.

“My prayer is that the death of this great African son and leader will remind us of the sacrifices that he and his contemporaries who fought for Africa’s independence made”, he said.