Obour, one of the men in the viral video showing a group of men flaunting pistols and a pump-action gun, has spoken following their images and videos spreading online.

In an interview on TV3, Obour indicated that the video has done him more harm than good.

In explaining further, Obour indicated that he and his friends were not armed robbers or criminals but rather galamsey operators.

He added that as a civilian, he could not come to terms with the fact that he would be tagged with such a heinous offense of taking the life of a public officer.

While speaking about the incident, Obour indicated that all his lovers have left him following the video and also the fact that his business was no more thriving.

He said when he was active in the galamsey business, he had numerous girlfriends and he even lost count.

Obour and his friends went viral after they were spotted in a video wielding guns and posing near some motorbikes.

Their photo coincidentally popped up after the death of Constable Emmanuel Osei and one petty trader, Madam Afia Badu.