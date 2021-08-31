On August 29, Janet Jackson posted a loving birthday tribute photo of her and her late brother, Michael Jackson on her Instagram.

Janet has posted many loving tribute photos of her family over the years, from Michael to other brothers Jermaine and Randy to her mother Katherine.

Without skipping a beat, she continually posts loving glimpses into the Jackson family’s life.

Ever since Michael Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009, the family has been vocal about their ongoing love and admiration for the King of Pop, posting on both the anniversary of his death and what would have been the late star’s birthday.

Michael would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Sunday, August 29, for which Janet shared a black-and-white photo of the two on a bench, looking stylish as ever.

She put down the touching caption, “Missing You.”

Below is Janet Jackson’s post on Instagram