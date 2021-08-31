The WWE’s popularity throughout the years has produced many wrestling stars that have become fan favourites that kept viewers tuning in.

The dramatic storylines, that can be compared to soap operas, drew people in and led them to throw their support behind their favourite stars.

So where are the big names of the WWE now? Here’s where these retired big-name wrestlers are today.

Razor Ramon

Scott Oliver Hall, best known as Razor Ramon by his fans, first started his wrestling career in the 1980’s but really hit it big in the 90’s after he joined up in the WCW and WWF. Lately he has been suffering from health issues including seizures, pneumonia, and low blood pressure.

Kane

Kane was a massively popular wrestler in the WWE, whose real name is Glenn Thomas Jacobs. Anyone who is a fan of the WWE is a fan of his. In addition to wrestling, he has also pursued acting, business, and even politics. He is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Rey Mysterio

Oscar Gutierrez, who is best known as Rey Mysterio, made a name for himself and his Lucha Libre mask in the wrestling circuit in the 90’s and 2000s. He is still wrestling professionally today with the WWE SMackDown brand.

The Undertaker

Anyone who has ever watched the WWE will certainly be very familiar with Mark William Calaway, better known as The Undertaker. He officially retired from the industry in June 2020, and documented his last stint in the game in a documentary called Undertaker: The Last Ride. He is a big investor in real estate and created the Zues Compton Claway Save the Animals Fund to help pay for lifesaving treatments for large dogs.

The Rock

Arguably the most successful wrestler of all time, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a household name. He first played college football at the University of Miami, then had a successful WWE career, and then went on to become a Hollywood star. Talk about success!

Hulk Hogan

Even those who are not fans of WWE wrestling are certainly familiar with Hulk Hogan. He was yet another wrestler who has managed to have crossover mainstream fame in addition to his successful wrestling career. He has become an actor, musician, and is best known by many for his reality show, Hogan Knows Best.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He is currently signed to the WWE Raw brand. In addition to wrestling, Orton has also acted, appearing in films like That’s What I Am, 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, and TV show Shooter.

Triple H

Paul Michel Levesque, who is best known by his ring name Triple H, is a retired professional wrestler. He is also a business executive, working as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for the WWE. He is married to Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon.

Shawn Michaels

Michael Shawn Hickenbottom, who is better known for his ring name Shawn Michaels, is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He made an appearance at The Untertaker’s retirement ceremony during the Survivor Series in November 2020.

Tugboat

Fred Ottman, best known as Tugboat or Typhoon was a member of the Natural Disasters group as well as any ally of fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan. After his wrestling career he pursued a job as a safety manager and is also a little leagues coach.

Big Show

Big Show, who was also known as the Giant, is a wrestler and also an actor. He was originally introduced as “the song of Andre the Giant.” Paul Donald Wight II later purused acting and has starred in films like The Waterboy, Star Trek: Enterprise and Jingle All the Way.



Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler is a profession wrestler, former cheerleader, actress, model, and dancer. She has really done it all. In addition to a successful WWE career, she starred in Dancing on the Stars, as well as shows How I Met Your Mother and Psych. She is now a mother of three.

Sunny

Tammy Lynn Sytch, who is known by her ring name Sunny, is a professional wrestling manager and announcer. After her successful wrestling career in the 90’s, where she became the first WWE Diva, she turned to managing. She has struggled with substance abuse and has also worked in the adult entertainment industry.

Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is professional wrestler who is considered to be one of the greatest female performers and is one of the most popular superstars in the WWE. She is also a fitness model and opened up her own yoga studio called Stratusphere.

Sable

Rena Marlette Lesnar had an iconic career as professional wrestling Sable. She later went on to pose for Playboy magazine and starred in TV shows and films like Pacific Blue and Corky Romano.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is a professional wrestler who is signed with the WWE on a legend’s contract and is considered by many to be the greatest wrestler of all time. After leaving the WWE for Total Nonstop Action Wresling in 2010, he returned to the WWE in 2012 where he still participates to this day.

Jacqueline

Jacqueline Delois Moore is one of just three female wrestlers who managed to reach the title of Cruiserweight Champion. In addition to her successful wrestling career, she is a successful wrestling manager. She has worked on reality show Tough Enough where she was shown training wrestler Nidia and Maven

Batista

David Michael Bautista, who is better known as Batista is a retired professional wrestler who is also a former bodybuilder, martial artist. He is also a successful actor who has appeared in films like Riddick, SPectre, Blade Runner 2049, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as well as the Avengers franchise.

Mark Henry

Mark Henry had a successful career as a powerlifter and weightlifter before he turned to wrestling. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Title in 2011. In 2016, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Coach

Jonathan Coachman, known as The Coach, had a successful wrestling career with the WWE but really began to shine when he became an interviewer. He currently is signed with the WWE as a pre-show host for pay-per-views and also the Raw franchise.