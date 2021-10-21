A Nigerian man is currently making waves on social media with the invention of a cooking pot that can cook two different meals simultaneously.

The pot is made from cast iron and partitioned in the middle to enable the preparation of the different foods.

The pot will help households conserve gas or charcoal, owing to the rising cost of liquified petroleum gas.

People can now save energy and time by preparing two different meals using the same fire, time, and utensil by simply preparing them in separate compartments.

However, it is not immediately known if the pot is already on the market for sale.