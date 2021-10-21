President Akufo-Addo will today, Thursday, October 21, 2021, begin a three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

This will be President Akufo-Addo’s first official tour of the region after his victory in the 2020 elections.

He is expected to commission a number of projects in the region and cut sod for new ones.

This be will the President’s last tour of the country in the year after touring all the other 15 regions.

President Akufo-Addo ended a tour of the Central Region yesterday, October 20, 2021. Within that tour, he commissioned a number of factories that have been completed as part of the One District, One Factory programme.