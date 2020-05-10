Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has hit back at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and is demanding for the full payment of the monies owed him.

“I don’t know what is wrong with Ghanaians because my situation is just like that of Avram Grant. The FA after parting ways with Grant paid his arrears just in a month time,” he told Asempa and Adom FM’s Kobby Stonne in an interview.

“They should ask themselves what I do to survive because I have been home for about eight months now without working.

“I have worked as head coach of the Black Stars and I’m supposed to get what is due me.

“So to be at home without paying my money is not right. The FA’s posture means they don’t care about me,” he said.

Coach Appiah, who was on a US$35,000 monthly salary when in charge of the Black Stars, is demanding for his unpaid wages for six months from August 2019 to December 2019 which totals US$175,000 and a winning bonus of US$10,000.