Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston, has backed the appointment of C.K. Akonnor as Black Stars coach.

“I played under CK [at Hearts of Oak] and I worked with him in Tamale during the renaming of the Aliu Mahama Stadium. We have worked at Right to Dream as well. I think Right to Dream academy developed him,” he told Joy FM.

Coach Akonnor, 45, has been in charge for five months since he was named as Kwesi Appiah’s replacement in January this year by the Ghana Football Association.

The former winger, who worked with coach Akonnor at Hearts of Oak, is convinced the former captain is capable of succeeding amidst the pressure.

“His relationship with the players is amazing. I think he has what it takes to coach Black Stars.

“I think it is a good choice. He played in the national team, he captained the team. He has been in their shoes before,” he added.

He also advocated for a long term contract for the former Black Stars captain and other coaches.

“I hope Ghana gives him a long term contract. For me, to see what a coach can do, I think he should be given three years,” he said.

Coach Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2022.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC gaffer is assisted by David Duncan.