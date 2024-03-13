Starting May 1, 2024, travelers using the Kotoka International Airport in Accra will be required to pay a fee of $20 to help cover the cost of baggage belt repairs and other maintenance work in the airport.

In a letter cited by Accra-based Class FM, the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of the Kotoka International Airport that the new fee will be implemented for travelers departing from the airport.

The letter dated March 11, 2024, signed by the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare stated the fee will apply to all round-trip tickets.

In addition to announcing the $20 round-trip airline ticket fee, the GACL also specified that $10 of the fee will be charged to each leg of the trip.

“Further to discussions with the executives of the Airport Operators Committee regarding our baggage belt overhauling and maintenance issues, the Board of Directors of Ghana Airports Company Limited, in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, is instituting maintenance charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets ($10 to be charged each way”.

“This fee will be effective May 1, 2024,” the letter indicated.

