Transport operators say no matter the outcome of the meeting with the Transport Ministry they will maintain their decision to increase fares by 30 percent.

The Concerned Drivers Association said they want to achieve what they are fighting for which is the 30 per cent increment in transport fare.

The Association said the hike in fuel price and prices of spare parts in the last few months and the increasing cost of operations, have made it mandatory for them to increase the fare.

This comes after the meeting with the Ministry.

The Public Relations Officer of Concerned Drivers Association, David Aboado, said they are running at a loss.

“The last time a transport fare was increased was on July 2, when fuel price was ¢6.50 and when converted into a gallon, gives you ¢25.50 and is currently ¢7.50 when converted into gallon it is almost ¢34.”

He stated that the Association is not expecting the government to endorse their demands, but “because our job is critical the Ministry has to give the Association attention.