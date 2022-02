Children of Dancehall star, Stonebwoy, stole the spotlight at an event with their fufu pounding skills.

Jidula and Janam attracted eyes when they joined forces to pound fufu for guests who showed up at their grandmother’s memorial party.

A video Jidula posted saw her under the guidance of a relation, as she drove a little morsel of fufu.

Janam, on the other hand, could be seen pounding as some unseen persons motivated him to do better.

Watch video below: