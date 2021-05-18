The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has said fares will not be increased until further notice.

According to the Union, they are currently in discussions with the government and are hopeful of finalizing negotiations for the new fares by end of May 2021.

National Chairman of GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiamah disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Some driver unions have increased transport fares by 20 percent.

The increase has been influenced by adjustments in the price of petroleum products by some of the major oil marketing companies.

But, the GPRTU has urged its members not to increase fares until consultation with the government ends.

Even though the socio-economic conditions in the country are having a negative impact on drivers, he said the interest of passengers is also their concern.

Nana Bresiamah was optimistic government will accept their proposals and decrease income tax for drivers.

Listen to him in the audio below: