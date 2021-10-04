Traders at the Afia Kobi Market, also known as ‘Abinkyi’ market in Kumasi, are in a standoff with managers of the market over the allocation of shops.

They accuse private developer, T.K. Braimah and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of unilaterally allocating shops to another group of traders relocated from the central market.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Morning Show, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’, the leader of the traders, Isaac Buabeng, threatened mayhem if authorities dare to allocate their shops to a different group.

Private developer, Mr Braimah, is, however, accusing the KMA of relocating traders from the central market to the Abinkyi market without any formal agreement.

Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Stephen Ofori, said the aggrieved traders have wrongly channeled their grievances.

