Tiger Eye PI, the company owned by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has rejected claims that it has neglected the family of Ahmed Suale.

This comes after second wife and children of its former employee, Ahmed Hussein Suale, who was murdered in cold blood some three years ago, claims her family is enduring economic hardship.



The second wife of the late investigative journalist on Sunday, reached out to the administrator of an Islamic Relationship Facebook page to report that she had been going through hard times with her children following the death of her husband.



According to the wife, her husband’s employer, following his death, neglected her and the children, a situation that has affected their living conditions and has led to the children dropping out of school.

However, in a press release by Tiger Eye PI, following the publication of the news, the company responsible for some major investigative pieces, said it had been responsible for the welfare of the wives and children of the late Suale following his death.

“Tiger Eye has been doing a lot behind the scenes to bring the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of Ahmed to book. To this end, we have been in constant contact with the family. Ahmed Hussein-Suale’ family will always be part of Tiger’s family,” the statement stated.

