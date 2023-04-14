A 47-year-old trader who is accused of collecting GH¢147,000 under the pretext of recruiting 27 persons into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) but failed, has been remanded by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Naomi Larweh Teiko, charged with defrauding by false pretences, has pleaded not guilty.

Naomi is expected to appear before the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah on April 21.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Eric Ransford Abban, narrated that the complainant Hajia Habiba Abdulai was a businesswoman residing at Adenta, Accra.

It said Naomi was also a resident of Adenta.

In May 2022, Naomi allegedly approached the complainant claiming she had an Immigration Officer, who wanted to assist in recruiting some people into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The prosecution said the complainant developed an interest and collected various sums of money totalling GH¢121,000 from 25 family members.

It said the complainant also paid an additional GH¢26,000 for her two daughters.

The prosecution said the complainant handed over all the monies collected totalling GH¢147,000 to the accused.

It said the accused person, after collecting the money, assured the complainant that the 27 persons would be going for training after they had been medically screened.

The prosecution said the accused person, however, went into hiding thereafter and the matter was reported to the Police.

It said Naomi was picked up and in her investigation caution statement admitted the offence and indicated that she had handed over the money to one Owusu, an Immigration Officer.

The prosecution said Naomi, however, refused to lead the Police to Owusu.