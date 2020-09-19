Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in a new photo with the brother of former president John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama.

The photo of the duo was posted on the page of the actress as she celebrates the accomplished businessman.

Mr Mahama and Miss Boakye were both seen beaming with smiles as they pose for the camera.

Mr Mahama was seen wearing a white shirt with Miss Boakye in black shirt.

After posting the photo, she captioned it: “Boss … GOD BLESS YOU … #engineersandplanners #ibrahimMahama.”

Many fans and followers also took to the comment section to air their views on the photo she posted.