One person has been killed whilst seven others have been arrested for an alleged robbery attack at Tinga Krom, a community located on the Kintampo-Bamboi road.

The eight suspects have been accused of attempting to rob some Fulani herdsmen.

The suspects have been identified as Malik Iddrisu, 25, Abdullai Gamba, 41, Nurudeen Alhassan, 30, and Salifu Yakubu, 21.

READ ALSO:

How an engineer became a journalist; the Daniel Dadzie story

15 hospitalised after accident at Odumase (Pictures)

The rest are Kwabena Gyan, 30, Seidu Umar, 35, and Hamidu Haruna, 30.

The arrest, according to the Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Francis Anor, was made Friday dawn by some selected officers from his outfit upon a tipoff.

Speaking to Adom News, ACP Anor said, the deceased, who was among the eight-member gang on board a taxi vehicle with registration number BA 3509-13, was killed by irate residents of Tinga Krom.

His accomplices, including Kwabena Gyan, who was identified as the owner of the taxi, fortunately, escaped lynching by the people of the community but were later arrested by the police.

He said the suspects are currently assisting the Kintampo Divisional Police Command in its investigations.

He explained that armed robbery on the Kintampo-Bamboi road has been rampant over the years with users of the road, including Fulani herdsmen being terrorised almost weekly.

ACP Anor used the platform to warn criminals to desist from their behaviour since measures are being put in place to curb the menace.