Tottenham Hotspur have sensationally sacked manager Jose Mourinho, UK-based newspaper Mirror’s online portal has reported.

The announcement comes after Spurs drew 2-2 with Everton on Friday evening, leaving them down in seventh place on the table.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason and the ex-Charlton and Huddersfield boss Chris Powell have been placed in temporary charge.

Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham manager in November 2019, a day after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

He guided them to sixth place in the table by the end of the campaign, but his style of football often didn’t win him much acclaim from fans.

Tottenham have struggled at time in the Premier League this season, but they will take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final next weekend.