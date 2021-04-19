Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey, has recounted the ordeal he suffered in the hands of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The Cape Coast-based side travelled to the Golden City Park for the matchday 20 games.

However, the veteran was accused by the home fans of having ‘juju’ on him while the game was ongoing.

According to him, the home supporters held him up, removed his dress, and hauled him out of the Golden City Park in an act that depicted a common criminal who has stolen from someone.

He said he almost lost his life.

READ ALSO

“They beat me like a thief. It was so barbaric that I nearly lost my life,” he told Asempa FM.

“The fans entered our dressing room, took all our equipment including our water, and other food supplements, denying the club any opportunity to warm up before the game,” he added.

The coach was rushed to the Sunyani Government hospital where he was spotted in a wheelchair.

Ebusua Dwarfs took an early lead in the game in Berekum but had to succumb to 2 goals from Chelsea in the second half.