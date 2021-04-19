Ghana football legend, Karim Abdul Razak, has called on Asante Kotoko fans to manage their expectations of new coach Mariano Barreto.

Kotoko has been in a good form under the Portuguese trainer following his appointment prior to the start of the second half of the season.

The back-to-back wins under Barreto have propelled the Porcupine Warriors to the top of the summit despite sharing spoils with Great Olympics in their matchday 20 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“This is the beginning of Mariano Barreto’s reign as he is handling the second round after others took charge of the first-round games,” Abdul told Nhyira FM.

“Hearts brought Kosta Papic who started well but results were not encouraging after some games.”

The veteran trainer also commended Barreto’s bright start to his second coming in Ghana but was cautious to be overblown by the few games played.

“He [Mariano Barreto] has started on a good note by winning his first two games and he needs to be credited but we need to be patient with him,” Razak noted.

Abdul Razak, who is a 1978 African Player of Year, led Kotoko to win their maiden trophy in 2002/03 league season – their first since professional football league began in 1994.

Asante Kotoko will host Medeama SC in the matchday 21 games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium this weekend.