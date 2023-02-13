Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the problem during the 4-1 defeat by Leicester City on Saturday when he was replaced after 65 minutes.

Spurs said Bentancur had “ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee”.

“The midfielder will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff,” they added.

The Uruguay international, who had given Spurs the lead against Foxes, was hurt following a collision with Nampalys Mendy.

He needed oxygen and, while a stretcher had been sent on for him, he was able to walk off.

Bentancur was part of his country’s squad at the 2022 World Cup and has made 26 appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

His injury comes prior to Spurs facing AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.