Almost 700 people have been rendered homeless, and the roofs of 87 houses ripped off at Debibi, a farming community in the Tain District of the Bono region, following a downpour.

The downpour, accompanied by strong wind and thunder, caused massive destruction to public and private properties.

The situation has forced displaced persons to seek temporary shelter with relatives and neighbours who have not been affected.

According to the Assembly Member for the Debibi Electoral Area, Amoako Atta, some schools have the roofs of their classrooms ripped off, exposing books and other educational materials to the vagaries of the weather.

The schools, he indicated, include Debibi Roman Catholic (RC) Kindergarten and Primary, Faith Preparatory Primary and Junior High and Debibi Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary ‘A’.

“Debibi SDA Church, Capstone Church and the palace of the late Chief of Debibi, Nana Nangor, also had their roofs ripped off,” Mr Amoako explained.

He said the devastating rainstorm lasted for two hours, and about nine people sustained various injuries.

Mr Amoako indicated that officials from the Tain District Assembly and the District Coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have visited the community to ascertain the extent of damage.

Mr Amoako emphasised the need to assist the victims to get back to their homes, although friends and families have offered them shelter.

“We appeal to benevolent individuals and organisations to help these displaced people with relief items so they can also resume normal life,” he stressed.

The disaster victims have also appealed to the government, donor agencies, the Tain District Assembly as well as philanthropists to aid them in rehabilitating their houses.

