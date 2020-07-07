Ghana left-back, Gideon Mensah, has emerged as a top target for top sides in the Portuguese Primera League, Adomonline.com understands.

FC Porto, Vitória de Guimarães, Sporting Lisbon and Braga have all expressed interest in getting the services of the former West Africa Football Academy player.

He caught the attention of the Portuguese clubs following his impressive outing during last seasons pre-season games with Real Madrid and Chelsea.

READ ALSO

The young and energetic player, who already has two national team caps, spent last season at Belgium side Zulte Waragem where he was on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Salzburg are willing to allow him to go out on loan or leave permanently for their 34-year-old Captain Andreas Ulmer to get playing time.

His impressive performance last season has earned him suitors across Europe with the likes of Genk, Anderlecht and Club Brugge also showing interest.