The Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, has cautioned drivers against paying bribes to personnel.

According to him, both the giver and receiver can be in serious trouble when caught in the act which is against the laws of the country.

He said this in an interview with Adom News, stating the rejection and non-payment of bribes will help bring sanity to the service and country at large.

He bemoaned the willingness of members of the public to offer bribes to police officers is responsible for the unethical conduct witnessed among some personnel.

He insisted that if offenders stopped offering bribes, policemen would not be inclined to either request or accept bribes.

Supt Arthur, who is also a former Director of Public Affairs, emphasised that the core duty of officers on the roads is to enforce road traffic rules and conduct checks for criminal activities.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that arrangements have been made to receive complaints from drivers who get harassed by officers over bribes and extortion, assuring officers found guilty of engaging in the unscrupulous act will face severe sanctions.

