A top Ghana football official, Jones Abu Alhassan, has died suddenly in the Ivorian capital of Abidjan, Adomonline.com can confirm.

His death happened on Tuesday morning following a short illness.

The veteran football administrator accompanied Hasaacas Ladies to the Wafu B Champions League qualifier, where the Ghanaian club emerged as the champions of the competition.

Mr Alhassan reportedly contracted the illness after the team’s arrival in Abidjan and had been in hospital since.

The man, who is credited with bringing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku into office two years ago, passed away in Abidjan on Tuesday morning as he was part of the GFA delegation to the tournament.

Mr Alhassan was the Executive Director of Tamale City FC.

His death will come as a big shock to the Ghana football community, having been a key figure in Ghana football for the last 30 years.