Popular Nigerian Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed her son, King Andre is angry with her.

Taking to Instagram, she explained King Andre got mad at her because he thought they were going out for shopping after dressing him up but it was for a class online.

King Andre’s school, according to her mum, has set up an online tutorial for its pupils as the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic hinders activities around the world.

Sharing a photo of her angry son in his study mood, she wrote: “He is tired of staying indoors.”

