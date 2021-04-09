Social media users have mocked Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh after United Nations tagged her recent award illegal.

The actress took to her Instagram page to flaunt the new ambassadorial deal, but the Director of United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Ronald Kayanja, announced that the award has nothing to do with United Nations, adding that it was illegal.

Reacting to this:

@mz_bencourt wrote: “Tonto and fake awards are like bread and butter.”

@oneloveforsure456 wrote: “This Tonto is trying so hard. Nothing but scammers.”

@csfabrics wrote: “If I were her, I will never step forward for any more awards… If they want to give, they should send it to her address.”

@prolificmfon wrote: “Where she Dey see this fake LOOP awards.”

@ms__amarachi wrote: “She’s trying too hard. Somebody should tell her to stop. She’s an impressive actress she should stick to that.”