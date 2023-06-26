In celebration of Togbe Afede XIV’s twenty-year tenure as Agbogbomefia, the Asogli State is gearing up for this year’s Te Za Yam Festival.

Togbe Afede, a distinguished entrepreneur and highly respected traditional leader, ascended to the throne in 2003.

The annual festival has gained immense popularity in recent years, enchanting attendees with its vibrant traditions and cultural displays.

Embracing the occasion, Togbe Afede spoke at a recent coronation ceremony, emphasizing the festival’s role in promoting African traditional culture and prosperity.

The Agbogbomefia highlighted the growing reputation of Asogli and urged the chiefs and people to uphold and enhance it. “Asogli is receiving opportunities due to our rising prominence, and we must nurture it,” remarked Togbe Afede.

Steven Tetteh, Secretary to the State, confirmed that preparations were underway, with an official media launch scheduled in the coming weeks to kick off the festival.

The anticipated event will feature various highlights, including the ceremonial hailing of the new yam, a captivating tradition that gathers the entire community in a lively street procession.

The grand durbar, a popular spectacle, attracts political and non-political leaders as well as corporate organizations from near and far.

Tetteh revealed that Togbe Afede’s ascension to the throne solidified the festival’s role as a unifying platform for Asogli’s development. The planning committee is dedicated to delivering an even more impactful event this year.

Last year’s festival, which marked the return after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, created waves with diverse activities such as an anti-corruption day celebration, a youth forum, and a conference for traditional leaders of Ewe communities in West Africa.

The GNA (Ghana News Agency) has received exclusive information about the 2023 lineup, including the launch of a foundation and an array of activities to showcase the tourism potential of the Volta Region.

During the event, Togbe Afede is expected to officially unveil the “Volta City” project, a captivating architectural design that has piqued the curiosity of visitors to the Asogli Palace since the last festival.

The ambitious project will feature numerous housing units nestled within a serene landscape in the Volta Region.