A pastor is trending on Facebook after he said that it is a sin to be a tenant because that makes you have another Lord apart from Christ.

Pastor Charles Osasuwa, Founder of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly Inc, said God is a jealous God and doesn’t approve of his children having another God apart from him.

He said tenants have landlords and this means they are serving another Lord. He added that this makes it a sin to live in a rented apartment.

He advised his congregation that once they make their first salary, they should begin planning towards owning a home. He said it doesn’t have to be an elaborate home. He said their first home is not the home they’ll live in indefinitely but one that they own to avoid sinning against God by having a landlord.

He said: “The tenant is always at the mercy of the landlord. The landlord can call the tenant anytime and he can request to use his apartment anytime. The Christian who is a tenant should work towards freeing himself from the second Lord which is the Landlord.”

Pastor Osasuwa also said churches that operate in rented property are not left out.

He said: “A church that operates in a rented apartment is having two lords. This should not be.”

Watch the video below: