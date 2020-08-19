Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, was surprised Wednesday morning at her residence.

The former Criminal Investigations Department boss, who turned 51 years today, was surprised with a breakfast party organised by a group of friends, family, the police band and the Winneba Youth Choir.

Former CID boss, Mrs Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

COP Addo-Danquah, who was already dressed in her uniform and prepared for work, couldn’t control her tears at the sight of such a pleasant surprise thrown at her.

She became very controversial following a statement she made concerning the missing Takoradi girls, and was reshuffled to head the Welfare Department of the Ghana Police Service.