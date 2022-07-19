Defeated National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has said he has reached out to his contender, Henry Nana Boakye who emerged victorious for the position.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday that he left congratulatory messages for him after failing to get him on phone.

Not withstanding, Mr Titus-Glover said he tried to get him later in the afternoon and spoke to him to wish him well.

“Delegates have spoken and so we need to respect their decisions, I have called him. I tried calling him in the morning but unfortunately I couldn’t get him and so I sent him a message but later in the afternoon, I got through to him, spoke to him and wished him well,” he said.

Responding to why he stated that he cannot work with Nana B, the former Tema East MP said he needs to do a self retrospection and not ready to take any decision.

“I cannot deny the party if the party needs my services but I won’t rush to say I will be Deputy for Nana Boakye,” he added.

