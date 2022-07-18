National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover has attributed his defeat to funding challenges.

According to him, he had, on countless occasions, cut short his campaign tour because he had run out of resources.

“Funding was my challenge; resources were a big challenge for my campaign,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

The performance of Mr Titus-Glover who is also a former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency shocked many at the delegates’ conference.

He won 13 out of the 16 regions but his main contender, Henry Nana Boakye won with just about 600 votes difference.

Mr Titus-Glover polled 2,274 against Nana Boakye’s 2,870 of the total votes cast. Other contenders like Bright Essilfie Kumi got 137 votes, Eric Amoako Twum, 185, Nana Owusu Fordjour 44 and Seth Adu-Adjei walked away with a paltry 44 votes.

But Titus-Glover is convinced if he had the money, he would have had a landslide victory at the conference.

The former Tema East MP maintained that given his performance at the just-ended delegates conference, he remains a force to reckon with in the NPP.

“I won 13 out of the 16 regions. I’m a big force in the party and nobody can underrate me,” he added.

