Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, believes the race to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title is not over yet despite their defeat over the weekend.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Tamale United in the matchday 16 games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday with ex-midfielder, Umar Manaf scoring a stunner.

Hearts of Oak now sit 5th on the league log with 25 points. The defeat means Hearts have also only won one of their last five games and are now six points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

That notwithstanding, the Serbian gaffer is hopeful his side can turn things around given the number of games remaining.

“Of course[It’s not over yet]. A lot of games. About 18 games. We still have a chance. We must believe more. We must work harder.

“The defeat is painful but we must continue. Tomorrow is another day. We need to prepare for the next match. This is football,” he said confidently after their defeat to Real Tamale United.

With their exits from the FA Cup and CAF Confederations Cup, the 2020/2021 champions have set their sights solely on winning the league title.

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 17 games on Saturday.