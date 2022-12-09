Tite says he “goes in peace” in confirming he is stepping down as Brazil head coach after Croatia knocked them out of the World Cup.

The favourites went out at the quarter-final stage for the second World Cup running, losing on penalties to the 2018 runners-up after a 1-1 draw.

Tite, 61, said before the tournament that he would stand down regardless of how his side did.

“It is a painful defeat, but it is the end of a cycle,” said the Brazil boss.

“I already said that a year and a half ago. I didn’t come here to win and then turn around and say I was going to stay. People who know me know that.”

Tite took on the role in 2016 and won the Copa America in 2019, but was unable to guide Brazil past the last-eight stage in two World Cups, with Brazil losing to Belgium in the quarter-finals at Russia in 2018.

“It is very difficult,” added the former Corinthians boss, who won 61 of his 81 games in charge of Brazil, losing seven.

“I said I needed to have the full cycle and now I have the full cycle and have followed the moments.”

Asked whether he had left a legacy, he said: “Time will answer that. I am not in a position now to evaluate all the work we have done, but as time goes by, you will be able to make that assessment.

“I don’t have the capacity to do that now after we have been eliminated.”