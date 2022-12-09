Exactly 12 years ago today, December 9, gospel musician Diana Hamilton welcomed her first children, a set of twins.

Her six years of waiting, filled with lonely and tears-filled nights as a result of pressure from childlessness, came to an end when she first set eyes on her son and daughter.

Her twins she described as a perfect gift are steadily growing, a video she shared of their progress revealed.

Diana Hamilton made a collage of the twins’ birth record; from the very moment they arrived on earth to their current level.

They were photographed laying beside each other as newborn babies then to toddlers and as teenagers.

The highlight of the video is the beautiful smile they wore in each of the collages, which depict the unbreakable bond they share.

Diana accompanied the video with an epic caption that explains the joy in her heart to bear the tag of a mother.

Just as God showed her continuous love, she prayed for all who have secret heart desires to receive their testimonies and proclaim the faithfulness of God.