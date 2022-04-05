Victims who were displaced after Sunday’s tidal waves in Keta and Agavedzi would have to wait for three months to get a permanent housing facility.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor, in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Monday, disclosed that government is yet to begin the construction of 15 two-bedroom housing units for the displaced victims.

He noted that the housing units will take about three months to be fully constructed but the Municipality in collaboration with NADMO is currently putting up temporary tents for the victims.

“In the medium term, we are putting up this two-bedroom housing unit on the island. We went there Saturday just to go and see how we can start the work then unfortunately this thing happened. I think by three months’ time at least 15 of the two-bedroom units should be ready,” he said.

On Sunday, some residents of Keta and Agavedzi in the Volta region were displaced by tidal waves yet again.

In November 2021, at least 3,000 people in Keta municipality were rendered homeless after tidal waves swept through their homes.

Communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central were primarily affected with some residents left with nothing to salvage.

The recent incident has again rendered many homeless forcing them to move to higher grounds to seek shelter, while others had no choice but to sleep on mattresses along major roads.

“We need help. The main street leading into the township has also been submerged, and the school under the waters and means of livelihood are being destroyed.

“We are constantly living in fear due to the continuous ravaging of the sea, and it appears to us that if nothing is done soon and urgently, the whole area will be cut off. Therefore, we are appealing to the government to look for funding and start a sea defence wall, which seems to be the only solution to our problem,” a resident lamented.

Mr. Maxwell Lugudor said government is committed to making sure their problems are resolved immediately.