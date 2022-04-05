President Akufo-Addo has defended his management of the country’s economy by alluding to the economic situations prevailing in economies across the globe.

According to him, the current economic hardship being experienced by Ghanaians is not an oddity on an international scale, as several economies including Nigeria’s and Great Britain are also in dire situations.

This he says has been occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, which economies are still recovering from, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has exacerbated an already dire situation.

‘Terribly’ or ‘not terribly’?



Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and Focus on Africa’s Peter @okwoche debate how the nation’s economy has been performing. pic.twitter.com/xdZe1Hewjj — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 4, 2022

Speaking to the BBC’s Peter Okowche, President Akufo-Addo said, “The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception”.

“There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of Covid-19. What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that look beyond the Russia-Ukraine war.”

The economy, he noted, “has gone through very difficult times. I can quote statistics of the US and UK economies but they will not serve a purpose. It is a phenomenon that is going on which has made life difficult.”

The President was, however, confident Ghana will emerge from this phase of economic strife stronger and better.

“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” he said.