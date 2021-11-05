The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of thundery showers in four regions of the country on Friday, November 5, 2021.

These are; Ashanti, Volta, Eastern and Oti Regions.

The Agency said parts of the Greater Accra Region will “as well be cloudy with rain and thunder.”

“There is a possibility of rain at Kasoa as well,” the Agency predicted.

Already, some parts of Accra are cloudy and experiencing rain showers.




