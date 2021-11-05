The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of thundery showers in four regions of the country on Friday, November 5, 2021.

These are; Ashanti, Volta, Eastern and Oti Regions.

The Agency said parts of the Greater Accra Region will “as well be cloudy with rain and thunder.”

“There is a possibility of rain at Kasoa as well,” the Agency predicted.

Convective Rain Rate from @eumetsat shows some rain clouds to the east of Ghana. Thundery showers are expected over parts of the Volta, Eastern and Oti regions this afternoon. Parts of the Greater Accra region will as well be cloudy with rain and thunder. pic.twitter.com/MubZcSzhUM — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) November 5, 2021

Already, some parts of Accra are cloudy and experiencing rain showers.