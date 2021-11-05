Ghana striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, has been awarded an honorary Sports Degree by Hartpury College in the United Kingdom (UK).

The former FC Porto striker is an alumnus of the University having joined them on an elite sports scholarship after leaving the Right To Dream Academy in Ghana.

The player then signed a professional contract with BK Hacken in Sweden.

The FC Strasbourg forward after receiving the degree said: “I’m honoured to receive the sports honorary degree from Hartpury college (UK) yesterday.

“Want to say a big thanks to Right To Dream Academy and Hartpury College for their continuous support and also to my family, friends and teammates.”

Waris has a special place in Hartpury College’s history with a special ‘success story’ profile on their website.

He became their first-ever student to feature at a World Cup when he came on for the Black Stars against Portugal in 2014.

Hartpury Director of Football, Tom Radcliffe, said at the time that “it was absolutely fantastic to see a Hartpury student perform on the biggest stage in football and we are all so proud of him. He was exemplary during his time here, showing the hard work and determination that he shows in every match, so this was extremely well deserved.

“This just goes to show the strength of our programme here and I’m confident that Waris will have a big role to play for Ghana in many World Cups and major competitions to come.”