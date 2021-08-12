The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has shared a throwback photo of herself on social media.

Posting the photo on her official Facebook page, the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor said the photo was taken when she was the hall warden of Adehye Hall, the only female hall at the University of Cape Coast.

She wrote:

Throw back to this time when I was the hall warden of Adehye Hall, the only female hall at the University of Cape Coast. I was with Jackie Osei Tutu, the late Margaret Diawuo, Ivy Amoako and Patricia Graham, who were students of mine at the time.

The theme for our hall week celebration was THE WOMAN OF THE NEW DECADE. What a long way we have come! It can only get better moving forward.

