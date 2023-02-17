Veteran football administrator, Fred Pappoe, says the Ghana Football Association’s [GFA] three-term proposal for the presidency is needless.

A committee has been instituted to review and amend the two-term limit of the GFA Presidency to three terms.

The proposal has generated an uproar and Mr Pappoe speaking to Asempa FM in an interview insisted the proposal is needless.

“I don’t even want to talk about that third-term proposal. It is needless,” he said on Sports Nite.

READ ALSO

“I do not see the need for three terms. If the electorate exercise their voting powers rightfully, they shouldn’t be scared about any term limit.

“It is not mandatory. I have a very funny thinking about issues. The term limit doesn’t really matter to me. If the delegates believe in the system it doesn’t matter whether it is one term or two terms.

“Regardless of the term limit, if you don’t perform you can be voted out. The issue here is people exercising their voting powers rightfully,” Pappoe, who is a former GFA vice president, added.