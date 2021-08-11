Three teacher unions have threatened to lay down their tools over a development they claim is a hindrance to academic activities in schools across the country.

These issues include teaching and learning resources, contact and working hours, upgrading of teachers, and issues regarding promotions.



The groups added other grievances like allowances, transfers, the signing of performance contracts, and the refusal to appoint teachers in offices as heads and assistant heads of schools.



The teacher unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

These issues, the teachers say, are to be blamed for the poor quality of education which reflects in the results of students, especially at the first cycle institutions.



The teacher unions, in a statement, said if their concerns are not addressed by the close of September 2021, they will not hesitate to lay down their tools.





